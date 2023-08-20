Tucked away in an exclusive development, this luxury property has five double bedrooms set over three storeys and access to private tennis courts and cricket field.

On the market with Manning Stainton for £729.950, this five double bedroom family home on Clifford Drive in Menston, Leeds offers luxury across three storeys.

On the ground floor is a hallway with leading to the large stunning living room that opens up to the modern dining kitchen. The floor also houses a snug/office, a guest WC and a utility room.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a luxurious ensuite with a shower. Here is also the family bathroom with a bathtub.

The second floor has a large lounge, a stunning bedroom that could work great as a guest suite and a charming bathroom with a large shower.

Externally the property has a large driveway to the front, and a gated lawned garden with patio area in to the rear.

The development also offers sports grounds with a cricket pitch, two football pitches and tennis courts.

