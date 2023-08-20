Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries

Leeds houses for sale: Luxurious five bedroom converted townhouse with access to private gardens in Menston

Tucked away in an exclusive development, this luxury property has five double bedrooms set over three storeys and access to private tennis courts and cricket field.

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton
Published 20th Aug 2023, 04:45 BST

On the market with Manning Stainton for £729.950, this five double bedroom family home on Clifford Drive in Menston, Leeds offers luxury across three storeys.

On the ground floor is a hallway with leading to the large stunning living room that opens up to the modern dining kitchen. The floor also houses a snug/office, a guest WC and a utility room.

To the first floor are four double bedrooms, of which the master bedroom has a luxurious ensuite with a shower. Here is also the family bathroom with a bathtub.

The second floor has a large lounge, a stunning bedroom that could work great as a guest suite and a charming bathroom with a large shower.

Externally the property has a large driveway to the front, and a gated lawned garden with patio area in to the rear.

The development also offers sports grounds with a cricket pitch, two football pitches and tennis courts.

To the front of the property is a large driveway.

1. Front exterior

To the front of the property is a large driveway. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The entry hallway with stairs to the first floor.

2. Hall

The entry hallway with stairs to the first floor. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The stunning bright living room.

3. Living room

The stunning bright living room. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
The living room opens up to the dining kitchen.

4. Living room

The living room opens up to the dining kitchen. Photo: Manning Stainton

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:LeedsManning StaintonProperty