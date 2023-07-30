Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Luxurious family home with outdoor cinema, private gym and pools in Alwoodley

One of the most expensive properties in Leeds currently on the market features no less than nine bedrooms, a cinema room, swimming pool and jacuzzi.

By Dennis Morton
Published 30th Jul 2023, 04:45 BST

Located on Sandmoor Drive in Alwoodley, Leeds, this property is on the market for £3,890,000 listed by Fine & Country in Moortown.

On the ground floor is the entry hall which takes you into a large lounge combined with dining room and private bar. From here you can access a luxurious private cinema room. The open kitchen and diner has direct access to the large rear gardens. The floor is complete with another lounge, a utility room and a bedroom, as well as access to the private gym, boiler room and large garage.

To the first floor is a landing, from where you reach the master bedroom featuring a large ensuite with bathtub and no less than two dressing rooms and access to the south facing balcony. The floor hosts another three luxurious double bedrooms.

To the third floor are the two remaining bedrooms, both of which features private ensuites.

The rear garden features large lawns, patios, swimming pool, jacuzzi and an annexe with a kitchen and living room and two additional bedrooms.

