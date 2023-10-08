Leeds houses for sale: Luxurious 'Black Dog Forge' on two acres of land in tranquil countryside setting
Black Dog Forge is an impressive detached family home set on two acres of land in an idyllic countryside Bramhope location.
If you're looking for luxury and tranquillity with lots of space and large gardens, this five bedroom property on Arthington Road for £1,550,000 with Fine & Country may be your dream home.
As you enter via the porch to the lobby, with a handy utility, you continue into the the grand open kitchen and diner with exposed ceiling beams and lots of space. The stunning dining room with stairs to the first floor is the heart of the home, while the lounge has a feature fireplace. On this floor is also a guest WC and three bedrooms, of which one, currently used as a study, has an ensuite bathroom.
On the first floor is the master bedroom with dressing room and ensuite, and a second double bedroom, both with Velux windows. Externally are large landscaped gardens and courtyards as well as a detached garage.