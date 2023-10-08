If you're looking for luxury and tranquillity with lots of space and large gardens, this five bedroom property on Arthington Road for £1,550,000 with Fine & Country may be your dream home.

As you enter via the porch to the lobby, with a handy utility, you continue into the the grand open kitchen and diner with exposed ceiling beams and lots of space. The stunning dining room with stairs to the first floor is the heart of the home, while the lounge has a feature fireplace. On this floor is also a guest WC and three bedrooms, of which one, currently used as a study, has an ensuite bathroom.