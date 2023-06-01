Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Lovingly restored Rothwell home combines historic features with modern luxury

A rare opportunity has arisen to buy this spacious period property near to the centre of a popular Leeds town.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:53 BST

Located in Rothwell, the semi-detached home in Carlton Lane is full of character. The property was completely renovated throughout to a high standard just a few years ago, with many original features retained as it was lovingly restored. The two fabulous reception rooms feature high ceilings and tall windows, while the original panelling combines tradition with modern attributes.

Agents Manning Stainton highly recommend a viewing to fully appreciate the size and standard of finish on offer. The property is listed with an asking price of £699,995.

The five-bedroom property has a generous plot with lawn gardens to the front, side and rear as well as an oversized double garage with wide driveway in front.

1. Manning Stainton

The five-bedroom property has a generous plot with lawn gardens to the front, side and rear as well as an oversized double garage with wide driveway in front.

The stunning kitchen/dining room is fitted with quality shaker style units, Belfast sink, a range of built-in appliances and Quartz worktops.

2. Kitchen/dining room

The stunning kitchen/dining room is fitted with quality shaker style units, Belfast sink, a range of built-in appliances and Quartz worktops.

There is ample room for a dining table with chairs and Bi-folding doors open onto the rear patio.

3. Kitchen/dining room

There is ample room for a dining table with chairs and Bi-folding doors open onto the rear patio.

The family room is open-plan, leading through to the kitchen.

4. Family room

The family room is open-plan, leading through to the kitchen.

Related topics:RothwellLeedsManning Stainton