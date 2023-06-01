Leeds houses for sale: Lovingly restored Rothwell home combines historic features with modern luxury
Located in Rothwell, the semi-detached home in Carlton Lane is full of character. The property was completely renovated throughout to a high standard just a few years ago, with many original features retained as it was lovingly restored. The two fabulous reception rooms feature high ceilings and tall windows, while the original panelling combines tradition with modern attributes.
Agents Manning Stainton highly recommend a viewing to fully appreciate the size and standard of finish on offer. The property is listed with an asking price of £699,995.