Leeds houses for sale: Lovely family home with four bedrooms in enviable Adel location
This stunning family home in Adel is on the market for £650 thousand.
Located on Heathfield in Adel, Leeds, this stunning property is on the market with Manning Stainton.
It comprise in short an entry hallway, guest WC, living room, breakfast area, kitchen, dining room and garage to the ground floor.
On the first floor are two double and two single bedrooms, of which the master suite has a private ensuite bathroom, and the family bathroom with shower.
Externally is a large driveway to the front with garage, and to the rear is a charming lawned rear garden.