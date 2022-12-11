News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this two bedroom apartment with the largest terrace in the city centre

A fabulous two bedroom apartment in the city centre is for sale.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

A gorgeous penthouse apartment with a delightful 270 degree rooftop city view is on the market for £375,000.

The flat benefits from a fine position on the top floor of this sought-after convenient city centre development close to top quality bars, cafes and restaurants. The property, believed to have the largest terrace in Leeds city centre, comprises a communal lobby, entrance hall, a spacious living room with a lounge and dining area and a new fitted kitchen area, The flat has two double bedrooms, a new deluxe bathroom and quality fitted carpets.

For more information go to Hunters.

1. On the market for £375,000

Photo: Hunters

2. Sought-after convenient city centre development

The flat benefits from a fine position on the top floor of this sought-after convenient city centre development close to top quality bars, cafes and restaurants.

Photo: Hunters

3. The largest terrace in Leeds city centre

The property is believed to have the largest terrace in Leeds city centre.

Photo: Hunters

4. A spacious living room with a lounge and dining area

The flat comprises a communal lobby, entrance hall, a spacious living room with a lounge and dining area and a new fitted kitchen area,

Photo: Hunters

