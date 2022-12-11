Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this two bedroom apartment with the largest terrace in the city centre
A fabulous two bedroom apartment in the city centre is for sale.
A gorgeous penthouse apartment with a delightful 270 degree rooftop city view is on the market for £375,000.
The flat benefits from a fine position on the top floor of this sought-after convenient city centre development close to top quality bars, cafes and restaurants. The property, believed to have the largest terrace in Leeds city centre, comprises a communal lobby, entrance hall, a spacious living room with a lounge and dining area and a new fitted kitchen area, The flat has two double bedrooms, a new deluxe bathroom and quality fitted carpets.
For more information go to Hunters.