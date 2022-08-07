This two bedroom detached bungalow in Middleton is on the market for £215,000.

Spread across two floors, this home offers two extra beamed rooms upstairs that could be transformed into bedrooms, a home office or used as a playroom for children.

Downstairs is a large kitchen and diner with a porch that has space for a freestanding fridge.

There is also a spacious lounge with a feature stone fireplace, two large double bedrooms and a modern house bathroom.

On the first floor are two large rooms with under eaves storage and velux windows, both of which could fulfil a number of purposes based on the buyer’s needs.

Outside is a driveway to the front with off street parking and a garage, and an enclosed rear garden that has a patio area, lawn and mature borders for privacy.

Situated in the ever popular residential area of Middleton, there is a vast range of supermarkets nearby, schools for all ages and plenty of leisure facilities.

Middleton also has a good link for transport with the new Park and Ride scheme and motorways close by, making it perfect for the commuter travelling further afield.

For more information about this property please go to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

