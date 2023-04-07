Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this three bed home in Oakwood with a stunning patio and an apple tree
This beautifully presented three bedroom property in Oakwood is on the market for £280,000.
Tucked away at the top of a cul-de-sac in Oakwood, this property has been lovingly transformed by the current owners and has a generous south facing garden. Inside there is a stunning contemporary fitted kitchen diner with a working fireplace, an extensive range of units with integrated appliances and double doors out to the patio.
The property also has planning permission for a single story side extension. Take a tour of the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.
Page 1 of 2