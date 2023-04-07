News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this three bed home in Oakwood with a stunning patio and an apple tree

This beautifully presented three bedroom property in Oakwood is on the market for £280,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

Tucked away at the top of a cul-de-sac in Oakwood, this property has been lovingly transformed by the current owners and has a generous south facing garden. Inside there is a stunning contemporary fitted kitchen diner with a working fireplace, an extensive range of units with integrated appliances and double doors out to the patio.

The property also has planning permission for a single story side extension. Take a tour of the home below or find out more at Manning Stainton.

Roundhay Park is a short walk away and offers many recreational amenities including parkland walks, sports grounds on Soldiers Field, Canal Gardens and Tropical World.

The accommodation includes a ground floor entrance hall with storage cupboard and guest W.C.

A cosy living room with double doors leading to conservatory, currently being used as a playroom with doors to rear garden.

There's a stunning contemporary fitted kitchen diner with a working fireplace, an extensive range of units with integrated appliances, good size centre island/breakfast bar, a range cooker and PVCu double doors out to the patio.

OakwoodLeedsManning Stainton