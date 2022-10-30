This three bedroom end of terrace in Morley is on the market for £230,000.

The house is full of charm and character, and has been upgraded to a high standard and well maintained by its current owners.

The accommodation is arranged over three floors, with the entrance hallway downstairs leading into a bright and airy lounge with a fantastic centrepiece fireplace.

The kitchen is fully fitted with high quality appliances and a cellar, with warm wooden cabinets adding to the homely feel of the property.

Upstairs on the first floor is a double bedroom, a smaller bedroom and a beautiful house bathroom. On the second floor there is an additional bedroom, acting as the master, with plenty of eaves storage.

Parking is available outside the front of the house, and the enclosed garden to the rear has a lovely decking area plus plenty of lawn and gardening space.

Hughenden View is situated close to Morley town centre, with a vast range of local amenities nearby including banks, a post office, supermarkets, and plenty of bars and restaurants. For more information go to Purplebricks.

