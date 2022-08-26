A three bedroom detached bungalow in Horsforth is on the market for £400,000.

Located in sought-after cul-de-sac Craggwood Close, this property is within walking distance of Forge train station, beautiful quiet woodland walks and a short distance from Horsforth and Kirkstall amenities.

Upon entry, visitors are guided into a large kitchen which offers lots of storage by way of fitted base and wall units. Decorated in neutral tones with lots of worktop space and a breakfast bar, the kitchen is a great space for any budding chef.

To the front of the house is a large well-presented living room which has been extended to incorporate a bay window with floor to ceiling glass.

To the rear are two double bedrooms, with the master bedroom offering access to a private decking area which is perfect for enjoying breakfast al fresco.

There is also a third single bedroom that benefits from lots of natural light, and the addition of a velux window.

Outside, the gated driveway has room for three cars, and there is also a garden with a lawned area, established borders and Yorkshire stone walls.

To the rear is a private and well maintained garden, with a small decking area and seating with woodland views.

For more information go to www.hunters.com/.

1. On the market for £400,000 A three bedroom detached bungalow in Horsforth is on the market for £400,000. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

2. Within walking distance of Forge train station Located in sought-after cul-de-sac Craggwood Close, this property is within walking distance of Forge train station, beautiful quiet woodland walks and a short distance from Horsforth and Kirkstall amenities. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

3. Large well-presented living room To the front of the house is a large well-presented living room which has been extended to incorporate a bay window with floor to ceiling glass. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales

4. Lots of storage Upon entry, visitors are guided into a large kitchen which offers lots of storage by way of fitted base and wall units. Photo: Hunters Photo Sales