A stylish four bedroom home in Woodlesford, complete with an outdoor decking area and large garden, has hit the market in Leeds.

Located on a sought after cul-de-sac within Woodlesford, Leeds, this stunning four bedroom detached house, has a tucked away, private position including a spacious corner plot and large mature garden.

Featuring off-street parking and a driveway that leads down the side of the property through secure gates and onto the single garage, the property is laid out over three floors and includes a Dining Room that opens out onto the spacious outdoor decking area.

With a number of local amenities and popular schools nearby, this property is newly on the market with Manning Stainton estate agents at a starting price of £420,000. Take a look inside...

1 . Front Garden The property features off-street parking and a driveway that leads through secure gates and onto the single garage. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2 . Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with shaker style units, built-in oven and gas hob, washing machine, fridge and freezer, side access door and a large pantry cupboard. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3 . Living Room The lounge features a bow bay window to the front, gas pebble effect fireplace and is open-plan through to the dining room. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4 . Dining Room The stylish dining room features double-glazed patio doors that open onto the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales