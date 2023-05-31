Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stylish four bed home in Woodlesford with outdoor decking area

A stylish four bedroom home in Woodlesford, complete with an outdoor decking area and large garden, has hit the market in Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 31st May 2023, 16:30 BST

Located on a sought after cul-de-sac within Woodlesford, Leeds, this stunning four bedroom detached house, has a tucked away, private position including a spacious corner plot and large mature garden.

Featuring off-street parking and a driveway that leads down the side of the property through secure gates and onto the single garage, the property is laid out over three floors and includes a Dining Room that opens out onto the spacious outdoor decking area.

With a number of local amenities and popular schools nearby, this property is newly on the market with Manning Stainton estate agents at a starting price of £420,000. Take a look inside...

The property features off-street parking and a driveway that leads through secure gates and onto the single garage.

1. Front Garden

The property features off-street parking and a driveway that leads through secure gates and onto the single garage.

The kitchen is fitted with shaker style units, built-in oven and gas hob, washing machine, fridge and freezer, side access door and a large pantry cupboard.

2. Kitchen

The kitchen is fitted with shaker style units, built-in oven and gas hob, washing machine, fridge and freezer, side access door and a large pantry cupboard.

The lounge features a bow bay window to the front, gas pebble effect fireplace and is open-plan through to the dining room.

3. Living Room

The lounge features a bow bay window to the front, gas pebble effect fireplace and is open-plan through to the dining room.

The stylish dining room features double-glazed patio doors that open onto the rear garden.

4. Dining Room

The stylish dining room features double-glazed patio doors that open onto the rear garden.

