Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stylish four bed home in Woodlesford with outdoor decking area
Located on a sought after cul-de-sac within Woodlesford, Leeds, this stunning four bedroom detached house, has a tucked away, private position including a spacious corner plot and large mature garden.
Featuring off-street parking and a driveway that leads down the side of the property through secure gates and onto the single garage, the property is laid out over three floors and includes a Dining Room that opens out onto the spacious outdoor decking area.
With a number of local amenities and popular schools nearby, this property is newly on the market with Manning Stainton estate agents at a starting price of £420,000. Take a look inside...