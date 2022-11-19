Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stunning two bed stone cottage in Horsforth with a feature fireplace
This sought-after cottage in Horsforth has been put on the market.
This deceptively spacious two bedroom cottage in Horsforth is on the market for £265,000.
The property, which has PVCu double glazing and a gas central heating system, is accessed via the oak framed entrance porch which offers good cloaks space.
To the rear is the dining kitchen with a range of base and wall units, solid wood work surfaces, a Belfast sink, ceramic tiling, integrated dishwasher and ceiling inset spotlighting.
To the front is the beautiful sitting room which has plenty of character, a dining area, stone feature fireplace, an exposed stone wall, access to a useful cellar and a solid oak staircase giving access to the first floor.
To the first floor is an impressive double bedroom enjoying high ceilings with exposed beams. There is a further double bedroom to the rear. The house bathroom has a modern three piece suite with shower facilities, ceramic tiling and a feature radiator.
Outside is a Yorkshire stone walled garden with space for a garden shed. To the rear is a south-facing garden with a paved patio seating area, and steps leading up to a further gravelled and decked seating area.
This home is within easy reach of a wide range of excellent amenities, including local shopping facilities, bars, restaurants, Leeds Bradford Airport and additional transport links.
For more information go to Manning Stainton.