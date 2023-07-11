Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stunning nine-bedroom Alwoodley home with spa and private cinema

Look inside this stunning nine-bedroom family home which recently hit the market in a highly sought after area of north Leeds.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 11th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST

Positioned in north Leeds most sought-after residential location of Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley. Arranged over three floors, the property features nine-bedrooms, nine-bathrooms and offers a magnificent, detached residence set in a wide south facing plot.

This substantial family home spanning 8644 sq. Ft on a plot measuring 0.46 acres, has been significantly extended and improved by the present owners to the very highest of specifications and offers a host of luxuries throughout including an outdoor pool and dedicated jacuzzi, spa and BBQ area.

It also features a luxury gym and steam room with state-of-the-art technology running throughout the house. Locally there is the well-regarded Grammar School at Leeds, and several Championship Golf Courses within the area.

The property just recently hit the market with Fine & Country - Moortown for a starting price of £3,890,000. Take a look inside...

1. Front Garden

Arranged over three floors, as you enter the house you are met by a breath-taking grand reception hallway.

2. Hallway

This stunning living room is one of seven reception rooms designed for entertaining guests.

3. Living Room

The stunning bespoke dining kitchen features a sitting room with concertina doors leading onto a large rear terrace.

4. Kitchen

