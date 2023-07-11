Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stunning nine-bedroom Alwoodley home with spa and private cinema
Positioned in north Leeds most sought-after residential location of Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley. Arranged over three floors, the property features nine-bedrooms, nine-bathrooms and offers a magnificent, detached residence set in a wide south facing plot.
This substantial family home spanning 8644 sq. Ft on a plot measuring 0.46 acres, has been significantly extended and improved by the present owners to the very highest of specifications and offers a host of luxuries throughout including an outdoor pool and dedicated jacuzzi, spa and BBQ area.
It also features a luxury gym and steam room with state-of-the-art technology running throughout the house. Locally there is the well-regarded Grammar School at Leeds, and several Championship Golf Courses within the area.
The property just recently hit the market with Fine & Country - Moortown for a starting price of £3,890,000. Take a look inside...