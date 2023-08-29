A stunning four bedroom family home, that backs onto Roundhay Park, has hit the market in Leeds.

The characterful detached mews cottage-style home is tucked away within a small exclusive development on the edge of Roundhay Park. Beechcroft was built in 1997, within the grounds of the former Woodlands Hall, and will undoubtedly appeal to discerning buyers of all ages.

Set in the heart of this highly sought-after north Leeds residential location, the property is within easy access of the amenities of Oakwood Parade and Street Lane which include restaurants, cafe bars and shopping facilities and also within easy commuting distance of Leeds city centre and surrounding areas.

The property has just recently hit the market with Fine & Country - Moortown at a starting price of £800,000. Take a look inside...

Front Garden Tucked away within a small exclusive development on the edge of Roundhay Park, Beechcroft was built in 1997 within the grounds of the former Woodlands Hall.

Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with an extensive range of storage with integrated appliances and an Aga range cooker.

Dining room A ground floor entrance vestibule opens onto a reception dining hall, which has a staircase to the first floor and a guest W.C.