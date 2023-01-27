News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stunning five bed home in Scholes with underfloor heating and a generous extension

A wonderful five bedroom family home in Scholes is on the market for £675,000.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

This well presented detached family home is one of the largest plots on the street and has been recently renovated throughout to a very high standard, including a number of extensions. The house has a private gated driveway to the front, and internally there are a range of desirable features such as Karndean engineered wood flooring and underfloor heating, bifold doors to the rear garden, a striking picture window to the front and a stunning refitted kitchen.

Take a tour of the home below, or find out more at Hunters.

1. Recently renovated

This well presented detached family home is one of the largest plots on the street and has been recently renovated throughout to a very high standard, including a number of extensions.

Photo: Hunters

2. Underfloor heating

The house has excellent kerb appeal from the road side, with a private gated driveway to the front, and internally there are a range of desirable features such as Karndean engineered wood flooring and underfloor heating, bifold doors to the rear garden, a striking picture window to the front and a stunning refitted kitchen.

Photo: Hunters

3. Open plan ground floor

The ground floor is arranged in an open and sociable design with a fabulous kitchen and dining area featuring a number of integrated appliances including a wine cooler, mood lighting and a roof lantern providing excellent natural light.

Photo: Hunters

4. Three reception areas and five bedroom

The house offers approximatley 2395 sqft of space and includes three reception areas, five bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms.

Photo: Hunters

ScholesLeeds