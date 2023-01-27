wonderful five bedroom family home in Scholes is on the market for £675,000.
This well presented detached family home is one of the largest plots on the street and has been recently renovated throughout to a very high standard, including a number of extensions. The house has a private gated driveway to the front, and internally there are a range of desirable features such as Karndean engineered wood flooring and underfloor heating, bifold doors to the rear garden, a striking picture window to the front and a stunning refitted kitchen.
1. Recently renovated
Photo: Hunters
2. Underfloor heating
Photo: Hunters
3. Open plan ground floor
The ground floor is arranged in an open and sociable design with a fabulous kitchen and dining area featuring a number of integrated appliances including a wine cooler, mood lighting and a roof lantern providing excellent natural light.
Photo: Hunters
4. Three reception areas and five bedroom
The house offers approximatley 2395 sqft of space and includes three reception areas, five bedrooms and three bath/shower rooms.
Photo: Hunters