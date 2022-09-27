Located in Roundhay View, a short distance from both Oakwood and Chapel Allerton, the four-bedroom terraced house is set over four floors.

On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall leading to a cosy lounge with a deep bay window, and a large kitchen and dining room to the rear of the property.

The house boasts a large basement which has a laundry room, storage room and workshop.

On the first floor is the large principal bedroom, a shower room and a second bedroom.

The second floor has two further bedrooms, as well as the house bathroom.

The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for an asking price of £300,000.

Exterior The four-bedroom terraced home is located in Roundhay View, conveniently positioned between Oakwood and Chapel Allerton

Entrance hall Steps to the front of the house provide access to an elevated ground floor, with an attractive front door with stained glass created by a local artist. There is a vestibule with tiled flooring and an inner door to a through hallway with stairs to the first floor.

Living room The living room has a beautiful period fireplace surround with an open fire and a deep bay window to the front.

Living room The stylish property oozes character and retains many period features, yet has been sympathetically updated to provide stylish living space with modern day comforts.