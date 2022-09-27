Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stunning family home in Oakwood with cosy period features
This stunning family home oozes character and retains many of its period features.
Located in Roundhay View, a short distance from both Oakwood and Chapel Allerton, the four-bedroom terraced house is set over four floors.
On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall leading to a cosy lounge with a deep bay window, and a large kitchen and dining room to the rear of the property.
The house boasts a large basement which has a laundry room, storage room and workshop.
On the first floor is the large principal bedroom, a shower room and a second bedroom.
The second floor has two further bedrooms, as well as the house bathroom.
The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for an asking price of £300,000.
Take a look inside...