Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this stunning Barwick In Elmet home with stables and designer kitchen
This stunning equestrian home in Leeds boasts its own stables, a designer kitchen and even a tractor store.
The five-bedroom detached property is located in the quiet village of Barwick In Elmet, set in 12 acres of land.
Downstairs, there is a large reception hall, guest WC, open plan living and breakfast kitchen with a butler’s pantry and family snug, shower room, utility room/office, formal dining room, two living rooms and another snug.
Upstairs, there is a main bedroom suite, a second en-suite bedroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
The property has its own equestrian facilities, as well as a converted barn with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and shower room.
Lowfield Farm is on the market with Fine and Country for £2,400,000.
Take a look inside...