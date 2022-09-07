The five-bedroom detached property is located in the quiet village of Barwick In Elmet, set in 12 acres of land.

Downstairs, there is a large reception hall, guest WC, open plan living and breakfast kitchen with a butler’s pantry and family snug, shower room, utility room/office, formal dining room, two living rooms and another snug.

Upstairs, there is a main bedroom suite, a second en-suite bedroom, three further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The property has its own equestrian facilities, as well as a converted barn with a living room, kitchen, bedroom and shower room.

Lowfield Farm is on the market with Fine and Country for £2,400,000.

Take a look inside...

1. 2634696_db5c45094dd09f27450494dd432148af.jpg This fantastic equestrian property boasts around 12 acres of land with exceptional state of the art facilities and stabling, including a floodlit ménage Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

2. Reception hall On the ground floor is a large, welcoming reception hall with a solid oak return staircase, leading to the first-floor accommodation. There's a storage cupboard below, attractive tiled flooring with underfloor heating, inset floor lighting and access to a guest WC. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

3. Kitchen The stunning, open plan living/breakfast kitchen has been designed by Jeremy Wood Interiors. It features a magnificent central island unit with Italian marble top and a wealth of high quality solid wood storage units. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales

4. Kitchen The kitchen is fitted with high-spec appliances including a dishwasher, fridge freezer unit, steam oven, two ovens, a microwave oven, an induction hob, a champagne sink unit and a further sink. Photo: Fine and Country Photo Sales