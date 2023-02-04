Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious two bedroom in Farsley complete with outdoor decking area
A deceptively spacious two bedroom house in Farsley, complete with outdoor decking area, has just recently hit the market.
The Victorian, two-bedroom, mid-terrace home is arranged over four floors with a cellar (kitchen) and one bedroom in the attic conversion.
Located in Farsley, the village is famed for being the birthplace of Aston Martin and features a bustling high street with a plethora of shops, pubs, bars and eateries.
The home is perfectly located for travelling in and out of Leeds, with New Pudsey Station less than a mile away.
Local Farsley Springbank Primary School and Westroyd Primary School & Nursery are also located within a short walk from the property.
It is on the market with Linley & Simpson for £225,000.