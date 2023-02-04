A deceptively spacious two bedroom house in Farsley, complete with outdoor decking area, has just recently hit the market.

The Victorian, two-bedroom, mid-terrace home is arranged over four floors with a cellar (kitchen) and one bedroom in the attic conversion.

Located in Farsley, the village is famed for being the birthplace of Aston Martin and features a bustling high street with a plethora of shops, pubs, bars and eateries.

The home is perfectly located for travelling in and out of Leeds, with New Pudsey Station less than a mile away.

Local Farsley Springbank Primary School and Westroyd Primary School & Nursery are also located within a short walk from the property.

It is on the market with Linley & Simpson for £225,000.

1 . Front Garden The Victorian, two-bedroom, mid-terrace home is arranged over four floors with a cellar (kitchen) and one bedroom in the attic conversion. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

2 . Living Room Main access into this captivating Victorian home in the heart of Farsley is into the cosy living room. This is a large reception room which is great for relaxing in year round. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

3 . Living Room There is a feature wall with charming chimney breast intact (making the possibility of installing a wood burning fire good). Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales

4 . Kitchen On the lower ground floor, there is a very large kitchen/ dining room. This is an alluring space, great for entertaining all ages. Photo: Zoopla Photo Sales