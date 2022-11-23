News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three bedroom in Beeston with a garage and decking area

A semi-detached three bedroom house in Beeston is for sale.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

This three bedroom semi-detached house in Beeston is on the market for £200,000.

The home comes chain free and is suited to the first time buyer, a professional couple or family being close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds city centre.

As well as having easy access to the city centre, both by road and public transport, shopping is also available on the nearby A6110 ring road at the popular White Rose Shopping Centre.

The property briefly comprises; a driveway, an entrance hall leading to the spacious lounge and a kitchen diner to the rear, fitted with a double oven and pantry room. To the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bath and shower.

Outside is a functional garage, plus a decking and green area to the foot of the property.

For more information go to Purplebricks.

1. On the market for £200,000

Photo: Purplebricks

2. Close to local amenities

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Includes a pantry room

To the rear of the property is the kitchen diner fitted with double oven and pantry room.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Three double bedrooms

To the first floor are three bedrooms, with plenty of opportunity to update decor and add extra storage.

Photo: Purplebricks

BeestonLeedsWhite Rose Shopping Centre