A semi-detached three bedroom house in Beeston is for sale.

This three bedroom semi-detached house in Beeston is on the market for £200,000.

The home comes chain free and is suited to the first time buyer, a professional couple or family being close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds city centre.

As well as having easy access to the city centre, both by road and public transport, shopping is also available on the nearby A6110 ring road at the popular White Rose Shopping Centre.

The property briefly comprises; a driveway, an entrance hall leading to the spacious lounge and a kitchen diner to the rear, fitted with a double oven and pantry room. To the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a bath and shower.

Outside is a functional garage, plus a decking and green area to the foot of the property.

For more information go to Purplebricks.

1. On the market for £200,000 This three bedroom semi-detached house in Beeston is on the market for £200,000. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

2. Close to local amenities The home comes chain free and is suited to the first time buyer, a professional couple or family being close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds city centre. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

3. Includes a pantry room To the rear of the property is the kitchen diner fitted with double oven and pantry room. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales

4. Three double bedrooms To the first floor are three bedrooms, with plenty of opportunity to update decor and add extra storage. Photo: Purplebricks Photo Sales