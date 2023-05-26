Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three bedroom home in Farsley with stunning open plan kitchen
Estate Agent William H Brown are bringing to the market this generously sized three bedroom, stone terraced property that is beautifully presented, with stunning characterful features kept throughout embracing the properties natural charm.
This family home is set in the heart of Farsley with excellent local facilities, including schools, nurseries, gyms, shops and restaurants with excellent commuter links to Leeds, Bradford and surrounding areas.
Complete with an enclosed yard and on street parking, the property is on the market with opening offers of over £240,000. Take a look inside...