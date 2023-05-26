Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three bedroom home in Farsley with stunning open plan kitchen

A deceptively spacious three bedroom home in Farsley, complete with a modern open plan kitchen, has just recently hit the market.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 26th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Estate Agent William H Brown are bringing to the market this generously sized three bedroom, stone terraced property that is beautifully presented, with stunning characterful features kept throughout embracing the properties natural charm.

This family home is set in the heart of Farsley with excellent local facilities, including schools, nurseries, gyms, shops and restaurants with excellent commuter links to Leeds, Bradford and surrounding areas.

Complete with an enclosed yard and on street parking, the property is on the market with opening offers of over £240,000. Take a look inside...

1. Front Garden

This family home is set in the heart of Farsley with excellent local facilities, including schools. Photo: Zoopla

This light and airy room has Victorian style cornice mouldings to ceiling and a fire place to chimney breast recessed to both sides.

2. Living Room

This light and airy room has Victorian style cornice mouldings to ceiling and a fire place to chimney breast recessed to both sides. Photo: Zoopla

The open plan dining kitchen has many features that are perfect for family style living.

3. Kitchen

The open plan dining kitchen has many features that are perfect for family style living. Photo: Zoopla

The kitchen features a breakfast island, electric oven, gas hob and extractor over, fridge, integrated microwave and washing machine.

4. Kitchen

The kitchen features a breakfast island, electric oven, gas hob and extractor over, fridge, integrated microwave and washing machine. Photo: Zoopla

Related topics:LeedsWilliam H BrownBradford