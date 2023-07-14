Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three-bedroom barn conversion in Horsfoth
This three-bedroom stone barn conversion in Leeds has been added to the market.
The property, named ‘Oakwood’, is situated on Scotland Lane in Horsforth and is being marketed by Hunters with a guide price of £400,000.
The house is on a good sized plot and benefits from outbuildings with the potential for conversion and extension.
Pictures of the inside of the property can be viewed in our gallery below:
