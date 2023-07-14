Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this spacious three-bedroom barn conversion in Horsfoth

This three-bedroom stone barn conversion in Leeds has been added to the market.
Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 14th Jul 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 16:31 BST

The property, named ‘Oakwood’, is situated on Scotland Lane in Horsforth and is being marketed by Hunters with a guide price of £400,000.

The house is on a good sized plot and benefits from outbuildings with the potential for conversion and extension.

Pictures of the inside of the property can be viewed in our gallery below:

The stone barn conversion - named Oakwood - is situated on Scotland Lane in Horsforth

The stone barn conversion - named Oakwood - is situated on Scotland Lane in Horsforth Photo: Zoopla

The property is being marketed by Hunters and has a guide price of £400,000

The property is being marketed by Hunters and has a guide price of £400,000 Photo: Zoopla

Enter on the ground floor and there is a large and open kitchen/diner with practical utility room.

Enter on the ground floor and there is a large and open kitchen/diner with practical utility room. Photo: Zoopla

A large living room features a central fireplace with lots of windows and benefits from lots of light.

A large living room features a central fireplace with lots of windows and benefits from lots of light. Photo: Zoopla

