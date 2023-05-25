Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this six bedroom home in Guiseley with a gym and outdoor hot tub
Located in the ever popular and exclusive Tranmere Park, this beautifully presented, six bedroom, detached family home has an impressive modern fitted kitchen which leads through to a large open plan family, dining and sitting area with bi-folding doors opening onto an exquisite outdoor dining area.
The property features ample off-street parking for several vehicles and a large rear south-facing garden with an additional studio/gym. The local community retains a broad range of everyday amenities including local shops, a highly regarded primary school, medical centre and churches of a number of denominations.
This truly unique property has just newly hit the market with Dacre Son & Hartley – Guiseley. Take a look inside...