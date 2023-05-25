Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this six bedroom home in Guiseley with a gym and outdoor hot tub

This stunning family home in Guiseley is newly on the market for £975,000.
Alex Grant
By Alex Grant
Published 25th May 2023, 16:37 BST
Updated 25th May 2023, 16:37 BST

Located in the ever popular and exclusive Tranmere Park, this beautifully presented, six bedroom, detached family home has an impressive modern fitted kitchen which leads through to a large open plan family, dining and sitting area with bi-folding doors opening onto an exquisite outdoor dining area.

The property features ample off-street parking for several vehicles and a large rear south-facing garden with an additional studio/gym. The local community retains a broad range of everyday amenities including local shops, a highly regarded primary school, medical centre and churches of a number of denominations.

This truly unique property has just newly hit the market with Dacre Son & HartleyGuiseley. Take a look inside...

1. Front Garden

2. Living Room

3. Kitchen

4. Kitchen/Living Room

