This luxurious penthouse built by sustainable property developer Citu is on the market for £850,000.

The apartment, which was designed by architects inspired by Scandinavian design, is complete with a top of the range air filtration system and a panoramic outdoor roof terrace for kicking back in the summer sun.

Inside, visitors can enjoy an expansive open plan kitchen, living and dining space ideal for guests, fully fitted with high quality appliances powered by renewable energy.

There are a total of three bedrooms and three bathrooms, two of which are en-suite, with a luxurious freestanding bath overlooking the balcony.

This sleek apartment is located in the Climate Innovation District in the city centre, so its riverside decking is the perfect suntrap for resting in a hammock and watching the river roll by.

To find out more about Citu's new penthouse in the Climate Innovation District, please head to Right Move or Citu's website.

Undefined: readMore

1. Masterfully designed by architects, this stunning penthouse which sits proudly on top of Aire Lofts has been developed to create spaces that put wellbeing at the forefront whilst being truly unique and modern. Photo Sales

2. Bright and airy, the triple aspect, open plan design capitalises on spaces and plentiful natural light to create a multi-functional home. Photo Sales

3. Featuring three bedrooms, three bathrooms (two being en suite) and a large open plan living, kitchen and dining space means plenty of space for guests. Photo Sales

4. The apartment is also fitted with a luxurious freestanding bath overlooking the city centre's sights. Photo Sales