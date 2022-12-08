A five bedroom period detached house in Wetherby is for sale.

Situated in a commanding position behind wrought iron railings, Linton Close is a fine example of a stone-built ‘Arts and Crafts’ style house. Dating back to the 1920s, the property has stunning mullioned windows and striking period features, including wooden panelling and high ceilings.

Having undergone extensive refurbishment and remodelling, the home now offers spacious and luxurious accommodation extending to 4,676 square feet. A planning application has also been approved for a further dwelling in the property grounds.

Externally, a private plot of around 0.65 acres is surrounded by mature, manicured gardens. The large south-facing patio provides the ideal entertaining space with steps leading down to a lawned area flanked by clipped box hedging and trees.

Speaking about the home, Ed Stoyle, head of residential sales at Savills in York, says: “Linton Close is a true testament to the developer's vision. It is a fine example of a property that has been finished to exacting standards, with no compromise on quality. It is such an impressive home.”

2. Kitchen fitted by Ryburn Valley Bespoke Furniture One of the most notable rooms in the house is the hand crafted kitchen-dining room, fitted by Ryburn Valley Bespoke Furniture in a traditional shaker style, painted in Farrow and Ball with quartz Angelo white work surfaces and a central island unit. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

3. French doors open onto a terraced patio area The kitchen opens onto the spacious dining area with windows and French doors opening onto a terraced patio area overlooking the mature gardens beyond. Photo: Savills Photo Sales

4. Extra room that could be a gym or home cinema Further accommodation to the ground includes a downstairs WC, utility room, plant room and room which could be used as a gym or in home cinema. Photo: Savills Photo Sales