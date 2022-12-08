Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this majestic period home in Wetherby dating back to the 1920s
A five bedroom period detached house in Wetherby is for sale.
Situated in a commanding position behind wrought iron railings, Linton Close is a fine example of a stone-built ‘Arts and Crafts’ style house. Dating back to the 1920s, the property has stunning mullioned windows and striking period features, including wooden panelling and high ceilings.
Having undergone extensive refurbishment and remodelling, the home now offers spacious and luxurious accommodation extending to 4,676 square feet. A planning application has also been approved for a further dwelling in the property grounds.
Externally, a private plot of around 0.65 acres is surrounded by mature, manicured gardens. The large south-facing patio provides the ideal entertaining space with steps leading down to a lawned area flanked by clipped box hedging and trees.
Speaking about the home, Ed Stoyle, head of residential sales at Savills in York, says: “Linton Close is a true testament to the developer's vision. It is a fine example of a property that has been finished to exacting standards, with no compromise on quality. It is such an impressive home.”
For more information about Linton Close, go to Rightmove.