This fantastic six bedroom home built in the 1600s is on the market for £4,500,000.
The fabulous country house estate is privately situated in just under 19 acres, with two cottages adjoining the property that the present owners saved from almost certain dereliction. Take a tour of Hope Hall below, or find out more on Savills.
1. Main house has been extended
Certainly the oldest part of the estate, the main house has clearly been extended and improved over its 400 year history, receiving a grander façade and larger wings built from the same local sandstone sourced from a nearby quarry.
Photo: Savills
2. Sensitively renovated and refurbished
Inside much has changed, the entire house having been sensitively renovated and refurbished, including a new slate roof, updated central heating system and wiring, also receiving a large orangery forming an inviting dining area off the kitchen/breakfast room.
Photo: Savills
3. Period features in each room
None of the original character has been lost, period features taking centre stage in the majority of rooms, each of the key reception rooms of near perfect proportion, all bathed in copious amounts of natural light.
Photo: Savills
4. Five double bedrooms
There are five good-sized double bedrooms, all with recently fitted en suite bath/shower rooms, in the main house with a one bedroomed self contained apartment to the rear.
Photo: Savills