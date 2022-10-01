Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this luxury four bedroom family home newly on the market in Bramhope
This four-bedroom detached house is a stunning family home and is within walking distance of the local Bramhope primary school.
This lovely home enjoys an elevated position off Leeds Road with far reaching views across Wharfe Valley and is within walking distance of Bramhope village centre and primary school.
The property offers spacious accommodation throughout with two double, one large single and substantial master bedroom with en-suite.
It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks with an asking price starting at £600,000.
