Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this luxury four bedroom family home newly on the market in Bramhope

This four-bedroom detached house is a stunning family home and is within walking distance of the local Bramhope primary school.

By Alex Grant
Saturday, 1st October 2022, 4:45 am

This lovely home enjoys an elevated position off Leeds Road with far reaching views across Wharfe Valley and is within walking distance of Bramhope village centre and primary school.

The property offers spacious accommodation throughout with two double, one large single and substantial master bedroom with en-suite.

It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks with an asking price starting at £600,000.

1. Exterior

Photo: PB

2. Living Room

Photo: PB

3. Kitchen

The property features a high gloss kitchen with integrated appliances and breakfast bar.

Photo: PB

4. Kitchen

The open plan kitchen connects to the property's second living room - a perfect space for welcoming guests.

Photo: PB

