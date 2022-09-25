Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this luxury family home in Rothwell with golf course views
This four-bedroom detached house is a stunning family home and boasts views of a golf course.
By Tom Coates
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:45 am
It is incredibly spacious and is located in Sunningdale Place in Rothwell.
The ground floor has an entrance hall, guest WC, lounge and a large kitchen and dining room with bi-folding doors leading to a garden and utility room.
On the first floor level, there are four double bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms, two of which are en-suite.
The property also has an enclosed garden and decking area.
It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £535,000. Take a look around...
