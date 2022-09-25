It is incredibly spacious and is located in Sunningdale Place in Rothwell.

The ground floor has an entrance hall, guest WC, lounge and a large kitchen and dining room with bi-folding doors leading to a garden and utility room.

On the first floor level, there are four double bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms, two of which are en-suite.

The property also has an enclosed garden and decking area.

It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £535,000. Take a look around...

1. Exterior Sunningdale Place is a cul-de-sac ideally placed for local schools, shops and transport amenities. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

2. Lounge The lounge is elegantly designed and is spacious without losing the cosy feel. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/dining room The kitchen and dining room has bi-folding doors leading out to the garden. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales

4. Entrance hall An inviting entrance hall will impress guests. Photo: Purple Bricks Photo Sales