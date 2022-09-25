News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this luxury family home in Rothwell with golf course views

This four-bedroom detached house is a stunning family home and boasts views of a golf course.

By Tom Coates
Sunday, 25th September 2022, 4:45 am

It is incredibly spacious and is located in Sunningdale Place in Rothwell.

The ground floor has an entrance hall, guest WC, lounge and a large kitchen and dining room with bi-folding doors leading to a garden and utility room.

On the first floor level, there are four double bedrooms and three luxury bathrooms, two of which are en-suite.

The property also has an enclosed garden and decking area.

It is currently on the market with Purple Bricks with a guide price of £535,000. Take a look around...

1. Exterior

Sunningdale Place is a cul-de-sac ideally placed for local schools, shops and transport amenities.

Photo: Purple Bricks

2. Lounge

The lounge is elegantly designed and is spacious without losing the cosy feel.

Photo: Purple Bricks

3. Kitchen/dining room

The kitchen and dining room has bi-folding doors leading out to the garden.

Photo: Purple Bricks

4. Entrance hall

An inviting entrance hall will impress guests.

Photo: Purple Bricks

