This beautifully-presented family home in a popular Leeds village is up for sale.
The three-bedroom detached house is located in Bedford Drive, Sherburn In Elmet, and has just had a price drop – now on the market for offers over £325,000. One of the standout features is the stunning garden, which has been beautifully landscaped to create a gorgeous outdoor space with a patio area.
The house is on the market with Hunters and listed on Zoopla. Take a look inside...
1. Hallway
The home is presented to an incredibly high standard throughout, with a welcoming entrance hall which has an understairs cupboard which is great for storage Photo: Zoopla
2. Living room
The modern living area enjoys a large bay window allowing natural light to shine throughout the room, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. Photo: Zoopla
3. Kitchen diner
The open plan kitchen diner is the perfect space for entertaining and socialising. Photo: Zoopla
4. Kitchen diner
The kitchen is equipped with a range of fitted base and wall units providing ample storage, with integrated appliances such as Zanussi frost free fridge freezer, Siemens integrated dishwasher, Two AEG single ovens and gas hobs. Photo: Zoopla