This three-bedroom, detached home in Bedford Drive, Sherburn In Elmet, is on the market for offers over £325,000 following a recent price dropThis three-bedroom, detached home in Bedford Drive, Sherburn In Elmet, is on the market for offers over £325,000 following a recent price drop
This three-bedroom, detached home in Bedford Drive, Sherburn In Elmet, is on the market for offers over £325,000 following a recent price drop

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this immaculate family home in Sherburn In Elmet with a large garden

This beautifully-presented family home in a popular Leeds village is up for sale.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 17th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

The three-bedroom detached house is located in Bedford Drive, Sherburn In Elmet, and has just had a price drop – now on the market for offers over £325,000. One of the standout features is the stunning garden, which has been beautifully landscaped to create a gorgeous outdoor space with a patio area.

The house is on the market with Hunters and listed on Zoopla. Take a look inside...

The home is presented to an incredibly high standard throughout, with a welcoming entrance hall which has an understairs cupboard which is great for storage

1. Hallway

The home is presented to an incredibly high standard throughout, with a welcoming entrance hall which has an understairs cupboard which is great for storage Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The modern living area enjoys a large bay window allowing natural light to shine throughout the room, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere.

2. Living room

The modern living area enjoys a large bay window allowing natural light to shine throughout the room, creating a bright and welcoming atmosphere. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen diner is the perfect space for entertaining and socialising.

3. Kitchen diner

The open plan kitchen diner is the perfect space for entertaining and socialising. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The kitchen is equipped with a range of fitted base and wall units providing ample storage, with integrated appliances such as Zanussi frost free fridge freezer, Siemens integrated dishwasher, Two AEG single ovens and gas hobs.

4. Kitchen diner

The kitchen is equipped with a range of fitted base and wall units providing ample storage, with integrated appliances such as Zanussi frost free fridge freezer, Siemens integrated dishwasher, Two AEG single ovens and gas hobs. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
