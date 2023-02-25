This historic four bedroom home in Morley is on the market for £600,000.
1. Thorough scheme of refurbishment
The main residence has undergone an incredibly thorough scheme of refurbishment and has been enhanced with a complete re-modelling of the lower floor to create a spacious home office space, cinema room, separate utility and a home bar area which is ideal for entertaining.
Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Beautiful oak staircase
Upon entry into the formal entrance hall, the property boasts original Victorian tiling with a beautiful oak staircase sweeping up to a galleried landing, with a return up to the first floor.
Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Formal lounge
The formal lounge enjoys a stone mullion front window with window to the side elevation affording a view out over the garden, the rooms also features ornate coving and picture rail.
Photo: Manning Stainton
4. Breakfast bar
A new kitchen has been installed with a range of attractive shaker fronted units finished in grey with accompanying worktops and a central island which can be enjoyed as a breakfast bar.
Photo: Manning Stainton