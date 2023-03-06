News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this gorgeous terraced home in Armley which is perfect for a family

A beautiful four-bedroom family home in Armley is currently on the market with a starting price £275,000.

By Charles Gray
2 minutes ago

The Wesley Road terrace property is a “deceptively spacious” accommodation with high ceilings and period features throughout. The three-floor property contains four bedrooms and is ideally located for access to schools and the city centre.

Take a tour of the home by looking through our picture gallery below or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Wesley Road, Leeds

The property is located on Wesley Road in Armley and is ideally located for access to Leeds City Centre along with the Ring Road and motorway networks.

2. Lounge

3. Kitchen

The breakfast kitchen has base units and original built in storage cupboard, electric oven with gas hob and extractor fan above. There is also for a dining table, plumbing for a dishwasher and door giving access to the rear yard.

4. Dining room

There is a second reception room with feature fireplace and window to the rear.ooplawhich is currently used as a dining room but could also be utilised as a sitting or play room

