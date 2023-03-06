Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this gorgeous terraced home in Armley which is perfect for a family
A beautiful four-bedroom family home in Armley is currently on the market with a starting price £275,000.
By Charles Gray
2 minutes ago
The Wesley Road terrace property is a “deceptively spacious” accommodation with high ceilings and period features throughout. The three-floor property contains four bedrooms and is ideally located for access to schools and the city centre.
Take a tour of the home by looking through our picture gallery below or find out more on Zoopla.
