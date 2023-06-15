Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four-bedroom home with plenty of space for a growing family

This semi-detached home on an enviable corner plot has gardens on three sides, offering plenty of space to enjoy summer days.
Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 15th Jun 2023, 17:37 BST
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 17:38 BST

It boasts three reception rooms and four bedrooms, as well as a double-length tandem garage that can be used as workshop, utility or storage space. Its south Leeds location with easy access to motorway links makes it an attractive buy for commuters, while good local primary and secondary schools in the area mean it could also be well-suited to a growing family.

The property in Middleton Park Road is on the market with Manning Stainton, with an asking price of £350,000.

The front garden features an enclosed lawn with a block paved walkway and an array of mature plants and shrubs.

1. Middleton Road, Leeds

The front garden features an enclosed lawn with a block paved walkway and an array of mature plants and shrubs. Photo: Manning Stainton

The lounge boasts a feature wood burner with oak mantle, bay window and wood flooring.

2. Lounge

The lounge boasts a feature wood burner with oak mantle, bay window and wood flooring. Photo: Manning Stainton

The family room has an exposed brick fireplace with stone hearth.

3. Family room

The family room has an exposed brick fireplace with stone hearth. Photo: Manning Stainton

The dining room offers ample space for a good-sized dining table and chairs, offering somewhere for the family to gather at mealtimes.

4. Dining room

The dining room offers ample space for a good-sized dining table and chairs, offering somewhere for the family to gather at mealtimes. Photo: Manning Stainton

