Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four-bedroom home with plenty of space for a growing family
This semi-detached home on an enviable corner plot has gardens on three sides, offering plenty of space to enjoy summer days.
It boasts three reception rooms and four bedrooms, as well as a double-length tandem garage that can be used as workshop, utility or storage space. Its south Leeds location with easy access to motorway links makes it an attractive buy for commuters, while good local primary and secondary schools in the area mean it could also be well-suited to a growing family.
The property in Middleton Park Road is on the market with Manning Stainton, with an asking price of £350,000.
