Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four bedroom home in Wetherby with bags of character and two fireplaces

A gorgeous four bedroom house in Wetherby is on the market for £400,000.

By Abi Whistance
3 minutes ago

This four bedroom home on Wetherby Road boasts vast potential with enviable front and rear gardens and a recently refurbished roof. The property is ideally suited to a family being close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds and surrounding areas.

1. Recently refurbished roof

This home boasts vast potential with enviable front and rear gardens and a recently refurbished roof.

2. Two spacious reception rooms

Downstairs, the property has an entrance into the vast hall space, leading further into two spacious reception rooms.

3. Dining room with access to garden

The front room provides lounge space with fireplace and bay window, whilst the rear is utilised as a dining room with access to the rear garden.

4. Modern kitchen

Adjacent to the dining room is the modern kitchen with floor and ceiling units and fitted appliances, pantry and access to the downstairs w/c and garage.

