A gorgeous four bedroom house in Wetherby is on the market for £400,000.
This four bedroom home on Wetherby Road boasts vast potential with enviable front and rear gardens and a recently refurbished roof. The property is ideally suited to a family being close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds and surrounding areas.
1. Recently refurbished roof
Photo: Purplebricks
2. Two spacious reception rooms
Downstairs, the property has an entrance into the vast hall space, leading further into two spacious reception rooms.
Photo: Purplebricks
3. Dining room with access to garden
The front room provides lounge space with fireplace and bay window, whilst the rear is utilised as a dining room with access to the rear garden.
Photo: Purplebricks
4. Modern kitchen
Adjacent to the dining room is the modern kitchen with floor and ceiling units and fitted appliances, pantry and access to the downstairs w/c and garage.
Photo: Purplebricks