Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four-bedroom home in Halton that is ideal for entertaining
If you love nothing more than getting your friends and family together, then this four-bedroom home in Halton could be the perfect fit.
Situated in Selby Road, the extended detached property has been tastefully yet skilfully renovated to a high standard by the current owners and offers a superb space for entertaining. It is close to a selection of schools for all ages, as well as attractions including Temple Newsam House, local parks and The Springs at Thorpe Park.
The property is on sale now, with offers over £475,000 invited. Take a tour of the home below or head to the Manning Stainton website for more details.