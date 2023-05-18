Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four-bedroom home in Halton that is ideal for entertaining

If you love nothing more than getting your friends and family together, then this four-bedroom home in Halton could be the perfect fit.

Georgina Morris
By Georgina Morris
Published 18th May 2023, 18:37 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 18:37 BST

Situated in Selby Road, the extended detached property has been tastefully yet skilfully renovated to a high standard by the current owners and offers a superb space for entertaining. It is close to a selection of schools for all ages, as well as attractions including Temple Newsam House, local parks and The Springs at Thorpe Park.

The property is on sale now, with offers over £475,000 invited. Take a tour of the home below or head to the Manning Stainton website for more details.

Located in a very convenient location in east Leeds, the four-bedroom, detached house is set in a sizeable plot.

Located in a very convenient location in east Leeds, the four-bedroom, detached house is set in a sizeable plot. Photo: Manning Stainton

The stunning living kitchen diner is ideal for entertaining and features French doors leading to the rear garden.

The stunning living kitchen diner is ideal for entertaining and features French doors leading to the rear garden. Photo: Manning Stainton

The kitchen area has a range of fitted wall and base units with complementary work surface and integrated appliances. There is a kitchen island with complementary work surface, plus laminate flooring throughout.

The kitchen area has a range of fitted wall and base units with complementary work surface and integrated appliances. There is a kitchen island with complementary work surface, plus laminate flooring throughout. Photo: Manning Stainton

The spacious lounge has a feature fireplace and a window to the front.

The spacious lounge has a feature fireplace and a window to the front. Photo: Manning Stainton

