Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four bed period home in Calverley with an outdoor bar and home studio
This four bedroom period home in Calverley is on the market for £625,000.
This beautiful extended Victorian end terrace is in a sought-after position in Calverley. The property benefits from a stunning dining kitchen with bi-fold doors, a beautiful master bedroom with a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden, plus extraordinary period features including an open fire, ceiling designs, cast iron fireplaces and stained glass windows.
Take a tour of the home below
