Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four bed period home in Calverley with an outdoor bar and home studio

This four bedroom period home in Calverley is on the market for £625,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 16:30 BST

This beautiful extended Victorian end terrace is in a sought-after position in Calverley. The property benefits from a stunning dining kitchen with bi-fold doors, a beautiful master bedroom with a Juliet balcony overlooking the garden, plus extraordinary period features including an open fire, ceiling designs, cast iron fireplaces and stained glass windows.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

The property is entered via the front garden and drive way, through into the useful porch space.

The property is entered via the front garden and drive way, through into the useful porch space. Photo: HOP

To the front of the property is a warming lounge with wooden flooring, a mesmerising ceiling design, log burner, alcove units and attractive shutters on the two large windows.

To the front of the property is a warming lounge with wooden flooring, a mesmerising ceiling design, log burner, alcove units and attractive shutters on the two large windows. Photo: HOP

Heading towards the back of the property is a stunning dining area, boasting an open fireplace, wonderful ceiling coving and three double glass doors leading to the kitchen.

Heading towards the back of the property is a stunning dining area, boasting an open fireplace, wonderful ceiling coving and three double glass doors leading to the kitchen. Photo: HOP

Off the dining space is a large, light and modern family kitchen. The wonderful island sits at the heart of the space and a built-in large gas cooker within a chimney feature creates a great focal point.

Off the dining space is a large, light and modern family kitchen. The wonderful island sits at the heart of the space and a built-in large gas cooker within a chimney feature creates a great focal point. Photo: HOP

