A well proportioned four bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £550,000.

Occupying a sought after position just off the vibrant Street Lane in Roundhay, this home has been modernised to a high standard by the current owners and is just a short walk away from local schools.

Downstairs, the living room has a bay fronted window with a stripped wooden flooring and a multi-fuel burning stove. The stunning open plan accommodation is dual aspect, with doors leading into the garden.

The kitchen is fitted with contemporary shaker style units, with a breakfast bar divider. It also has high specification appliances and space for a rangemaster cooker, with an integrated extractor fan above.

To the first floor are the two double bedrooms and the family bathroom. The family bathroom is a tiled three piece suite with a bath, wash hand basin and low level toilet. To the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, both with dormered windows allowing a very versatile bit of space.

Outside, this property has off street parking for multiple cars to the front of the property, with secure access into the rear garden. The garden is landscaped and comes with a patio area, perfect for alfresco dining.

For more information go to the Manning Stainton website.

1. On the market for £550,000 A well proportioned four bedroom semi-detached property is on the market for £550,000. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

2. Located just off Street Lane Occupying a sought after position just off the vibrant Street Lane in Roundhay, this home has been modernised to a high standard by the current owners and is just a short walk away from local schools. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

3. Front bay window in living room Downstairs, the living room has a bay fronted window with a stripped wooden flooring and a multi-fuel burning stove. The stunning open plan accommodation is dual aspect, with doors leading into the garden. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales

4. Kitchen with a breakfast bar The kitchen is fitted with contemporary shaker style units, with a breakfast bar divider. It also has high specification appliances and space for a rangemaster cooker, with an integrated extractor fan above. Photo: Manning Stainton Photo Sales