This beautifully presented four bedroom home in Morley is for sale.

This four bedroom semi-detached home in Morley is on the market for £280,000. The house has been updated to a high specification by the current owners, and is close to many local amenities and the motorway network.

The property briefly comprises; gated driveway with ample parking, entrance hallway, spacious lounge with log burner, conservatory, stunning high specification kitchen, utility room and bathroom.

The first floor has three good size bedrooms and the house bathroom, and the second floor has a further double bedroom. The rear garden is enclosed with a lawned area, decked patio area and a solid wood gazebo.

Located within easy access to a vast array of shops, bars and restaurants, the home benefits from amenities like sports centres, cricket and tennis courts as well as excellent nurseries and schools.

For more information go to Purplebricks.

