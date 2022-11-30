News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four bed home in Morley with a gazebo and hot tub outside

This beautifully presented four bedroom home in Morley is for sale.

By Abi Whistance
4 minutes ago

This four bedroom semi-detached home in Morley is on the market for £280,000. The house has been updated to a high specification by the current owners, and is close to many local amenities and the motorway network.

The property briefly comprises; gated driveway with ample parking, entrance hallway, spacious lounge with log burner, conservatory, stunning high specification kitchen, utility room and bathroom.

The first floor has three good size bedrooms and the house bathroom, and the second floor has a further double bedroom. The rear garden is enclosed with a lawned area, decked patio area and a solid wood gazebo.

Located within easy access to a vast array of shops, bars and restaurants, the home benefits from amenities like sports centres, cricket and tennis courts as well as excellent nurseries and schools.

For more information go to Purplebricks.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo: Purplebricks

3. Lounge with log burner

The spacious lounge comes with a log burner, feature wall lights and bi-folding doors leading into the conservatory.

Photo: Purplebricks

4. Conservatory leading into the garden

The conservatory is connected to the living room and is fitted with a fully insulated converted roof, radiator and french doors leading into the garden.

Photo: Purplebricks

