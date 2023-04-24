This extended four bedroom detached house in Horsforth is on the market for £675,000.
The family home has fantastic spacious living accommodation with multiple reception rooms, a front and rear garden plus off street parking. The property is located in a quiet area and a short distance to amenities, bars, restaurants and travel links to Leeds and Bradford.
1. Multiple reception rooms
Situated in a quiet location and boasting countryside views is this extended four bedroom detached house, with spacious living accommodation and multiple reception rooms. Photo: William H Brown
2. The spacious living room
The spacious living room has an exposed stone fireplace, making it a real focal point in the room, glazed doors leading through to the dining room and a uPVC double glazed window to the front. Photo: William H Brown
3. The kitchen/breakfast room
The kitchen/breakfast room has underfloor heating, quartz work surfaces and a breakfast bar with a wine rack. Photo: William H Brown
4. Sliding glass doors
The separate dining room is a great entertainment space with sliding glass doors leading to the conservatory. Photo: William H Brown