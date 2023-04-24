News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four bed home in Horsforth with a showstopping glass conservatory

This extended four bedroom detached house in Horsforth is on the market for £675,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 24th Apr 2023, 04:45 BST
Updated 24th Apr 2023, 11:41 BST

The family home has fantastic spacious living accommodation with multiple reception rooms, a front and rear garden plus off street parking. The property is located in a quiet area and a short distance to amenities, bars, restaurants and travel links to Leeds and Bradford.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

Situated in a quiet location and boasting countryside views is this extended four bedroom detached house, with spacious living accommodation and multiple reception rooms.

1. Multiple reception rooms

Situated in a quiet location and boasting countryside views is this extended four bedroom detached house, with spacious living accommodation and multiple reception rooms. Photo: William H Brown

The spacious living room has an exposed stone fireplace, making it a real focal point in the room, glazed doors leading through to the dining room and a uPVC double glazed window to the front.

2. The spacious living room

The spacious living room has an exposed stone fireplace, making it a real focal point in the room, glazed doors leading through to the dining room and a uPVC double glazed window to the front. Photo: William H Brown

The kitchen/breakfast room has underfloor heating, quartz work surfaces and a breakfast bar with a wine rack.

3. The kitchen/breakfast room

The kitchen/breakfast room has underfloor heating, quartz work surfaces and a breakfast bar with a wine rack. Photo: William H Brown

The separate dining room is a great entertainment space with sliding glass doors leading to the conservatory.

4. Sliding glass doors

The separate dining room is a great entertainment space with sliding glass doors leading to the conservatory. Photo: William H Brown

