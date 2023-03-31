Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four bed home in Elysian Fields with gorgeous views across Adel
A stunning detached home with home office, dining room and four double bedrooms is on the market for £759,995.
Elysian Fields is an exclusive development situated in a secluded spot in Adel with fantastic scenery. The property for sale features an open-plan dining kitchen and separate dining room, both with french doors to a fully turfed garden. Outside, there is also a double garage and double-width driveway.Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.
