News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
2 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
3 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
3 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
4 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
5 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this four bed home in Elysian Fields with gorgeous views across Adel

A stunning detached home with home office, dining room and four double bedrooms is on the market for £759,995.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 31st Mar 2023, 16:03 BST

Elysian Fields is an exclusive development situated in a secluded spot in Adel with fantastic scenery. The property for sale features an open-plan dining kitchen and separate dining room, both with french doors to a fully turfed garden. Outside, there is also a double garage and double-width driveway.Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

Elysian Fields is an exclusive development situated in a highly sought-after location, in a secluded spot with fantastic scenery.

1. Exclusive development

Elysian Fields is an exclusive development situated in a highly sought-after location, in a secluded spot with fantastic scenery. Photo: David Wilson

Photo Sales
The home features an open-plan dining kitchen and separate dining room, both with french doors to a fully turfed garden.

2. Open-plan dining kitchen

The home features an open-plan dining kitchen and separate dining room, both with french doors to a fully turfed garden. Photo: David Wilson

Photo Sales
Downstairs there is also a handy utility room, home office and spacious lounge.

3. Office and spacious lounge

Downstairs there is also a handy utility room, home office and spacious lounge. Photo: David Wilson

Photo Sales
Outside, there is a double garage and double-width driveway, plus a fully turfed garden out back.

4. Double garage and double-width driveway

Outside, there is a double garage and double-width driveway, plus a fully turfed garden out back. Photo: David Wilson

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
LeedsZoopla