This stylish family home is newly on the market in Leeds.
The semi-detached house in Bideford Avenue, Roundhay, boasts a large garden, a high-end finish throughout the property and a stunning family kitchen with plenty of natural light. There’s a separate living room, utility room and guest WC – and upstairs, to the first and second floors, there are five double bedrooms and two generous bathrooms.
The property is on the market with Hardisty Prestige, listed on Zoopla, for offers over £825,000. Take a look inside...
This stunning five-bedroom family home is on the market for offers over £825,000
The house is located in Bideford Avenue in Roundhay, a peaceful street on the doorstep of Roundhay Park. It's within minutes of highly-regarded schools including Talbot Primary School. Local amenities are also close by, including shops, bars, restaurants and a Sainsbury’s local. Photo: Zoopla
The entrance hall offers a stunning first impression - spacious with traditional character features and Swedish engineered oak floor runs throughout the ground floor. A staircase leads up to the first floor and doors to the guest w/c, living room and family living/dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla
A fabulous family space at the rear of the house with dual aspect windows, the living/dining kitchen has Velux skylights and sliding patio doors out to the garden. It boasts a feature glazed top light above the doors and beautiful oak panelling to one wall. Photo: Zoopla