Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this five-bedroom family home in Roundhay with gorgeous interior design

This stylish family home is newly on the market in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 21st May 2023, 07:51 BST

The semi-detached house in Bideford Avenue, Roundhay, boasts a large garden, a high-end finish throughout the property and a stunning family kitchen with plenty of natural light. There’s a separate living room, utility room and guest WC – and upstairs, to the first and second floors, there are five double bedrooms and two generous bathrooms.

The property is on the market with Hardisty Prestige, listed on Zoopla, for offers over £825,000. Take a look inside...

This stunning five-bedroom family home is on the market with Hardisty Prestige, listed on Zoopla, for offers over £825,000

1. Offers over £825,000

This stunning five-bedroom family home is on the market with Hardisty Prestige, listed on Zoopla, for offers over £825,000 Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The house is located in Bideford Avenue in Roundhay, a peaceful street on the doorstep of Roundhay Park. It's within minutes of highly-regarded schools including Talbot Primary School. Local amenities are also close by, including shops, bars, restaurants and a Sainsbury’s local.

2. Exterior

The house is located in Bideford Avenue in Roundhay, a peaceful street on the doorstep of Roundhay Park. It's within minutes of highly-regarded schools including Talbot Primary School. Local amenities are also close by, including shops, bars, restaurants and a Sainsbury’s local. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The entrance hall offers a stunning first impression - spacious with traditional character features and Swedish engineered oak floor runs throughout the ground floor. A staircase leads up to the first floor and doors to the guest w/c, living room and family living/dining kitchen.

3. Entrance hall

The entrance hall offers a stunning first impression - spacious with traditional character features and Swedish engineered oak floor runs throughout the ground floor. A staircase leads up to the first floor and doors to the guest w/c, living room and family living/dining kitchen. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
A fabulous family space at the rear of the house with dual aspect windows, the living/dining kitchen has Velux skylights and sliding patio doors out to the garden. It boasts a feature glazed top light above the doors and beautiful oak panelling to one wall.

4. Living/dining kitchen

A fabulous family space at the rear of the house with dual aspect windows, the living/dining kitchen has Velux skylights and sliding patio doors out to the garden. It boasts a feature glazed top light above the doors and beautiful oak panelling to one wall. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeedsRoundhayZoopla