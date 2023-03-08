News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this elevated three-bedroom property with stunning views over Horsforth

This “deceptively spacious” three-bedroom home in Horsforth has recently been introduced to the market with a starting price of £365,000.

By Charles Gray
5 minutes ago
Updated 8th Mar 2023, 4:31pm

The elevated property on Stoneycroft in the north western region of Leeds is situated on a popular cul-de-sac and is in close proximity to Town Street, which has a range of shops, restaurants and cafes. The property is within easy reach of good schools and transport links of all kinds, with good bus links, a train station and Leeds Bradford Airport all accessible.

Take a look around the property through these 11 pictures or visit the Hunters website for more information.

This elevated property on Stoneycroft in Central Horsforth, just a few minutes walk from Town Street, shops, restaurants, coffee bars and local amenities.

1. Stoneycroft, Horsforth

Photo: Hunters

Enter from the side porch and you proceed to the kitchen, which features lots of base units, storage and integrated appliances. The picture windows allows you to enjoy fabulous views of Horsforth.

2. Kitchen

Photo: Hunters

Also benefiting from the views is the modern living room, which is fitted with a feature fireplace and neutral decor.

3. Living room

Photo: Hunters

There is a ground floor bathroom with three-piece white suite and over bath shower.

4. Ground floor bathroom

Photo: Hunters

LeedsHorsforthLeeds Bradford Airport