Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this detached Victorian home close to Roundhay High School

This detached late-Victorian villa boasts five bedrooms and two reception rooms.

By Abbey Maclure
Friday, 30th September 2022, 4:35 pm

The spacious family home is located in Gledhow Wood Avenue in Roundhay, close to good schools including Roundhay High.

Downstairs, there is an entrance hall, living room, separate dining room, kitchen, conservatory and a useful storage/utility area with a shower room.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a further bedroom which has been extended and a house bathroom.

The second floor houses two attic-style bedrooms.

The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for an asking price of £750,000.

Take a look inside...

1. Exterior

This five-bedroom detached home is located in Gledhow Wood Avenue, a popular part of Roundhay within convenient access to local amenities and well-respected schools, including Roundhay High School.

Photo: Manning Stainton

2. Entrance hall

The ground floor entrance hall has tiled flooring and a staircase to the first floor, with original panelling below.

Photo: Manning Stainton

3. Living room

Off the hallway is an elegantly proportioned living room, which has a deep rectangular bay window to the front elevation and picture rail with decorative frieze above.

Photo: Manning Stainton

4. Dining room

There is also a separate dining room with an original fireplace surround

Photo: Manning Stainton

