Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this detached Victorian home close to Roundhay High School
This detached late-Victorian villa boasts five bedrooms and two reception rooms.
The spacious family home is located in Gledhow Wood Avenue in Roundhay, close to good schools including Roundhay High.
Downstairs, there is an entrance hall, living room, separate dining room, kitchen, conservatory and a useful storage/utility area with a shower room.
On the first floor there are two double bedrooms, a further bedroom which has been extended and a house bathroom.
The second floor houses two attic-style bedrooms.
The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for an asking price of £750,000.
Take a look inside...
