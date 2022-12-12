News you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
This ready-to-move-into home is ideally suited to the first time buyer or a small family, close to local amenities and within easy access to Leeds city centre

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this cosy detached family home in Swarcliffe with three generous bedrooms

This three-bedroom family home in Leeds is now on the market.

By Abbey Maclure
19 hours ago

Located in Penwell Green, Swarcliffe, the detached property has good transport links to Cross Gates, the city centre and the motorways. It’s ideally suited for a first-time buyer or small family, with three generously-sized bedrooms – the largest with an en-suite.

It’s on the market with Purple Bricks for £260,000. Take a look inside...

1. Living room

Stepping into the property, there is a an entrance porch leading to the spacious lounge

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

2. Kitchen/diner

Through the lounge, a hallway leads to the modern kitchen/dining room

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

3. Kitchen/diner

The dining room has French-style patio doors leading out onto the garden

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales

4. Downstairs W.C

The property has the benefit of a downstairs W/C

Photo: Purple Bricks

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
LeedsCross Gates