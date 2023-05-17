This spectacular three bedroom home in Leeds city centre is on the market for £570,000.
Completed in 2020 and with eco-credentials and sustainability at its heart, the house faces the River Aire and has a private seating area, shared riverfront gardens and a garage. Located in the Secret Garden, part of the Climate Innovation District, it is a five-minute walk to Leeds Dock and approximately 15 minutes to the Corn Exchange.
1. Located in the Secret Garden
Located in the Secret Garden, part of the Climate Innovation District, it is a five-minute walk to Leeds Dock and approximately 15 minutes to the Corn Exchange. Photo: The Modern House
2. Dynamic series of levels and space
The volume of the house has been maximised to create a dynamic series of levels and spaces, and the light-filled rooms have far-reaching views of the river. Photo: The Modern House
3. Sleek bespoke cabinetry
Flanked by a wide glazed screen that opens to a patio, the dining area flows seamlessly into a centrally positioned kitchen with sleek bespoke cabinetry and a generous breakfast bar. Photo: The Modern House
4. Large and bright open-plan kitchen
The large and bright open-plan kitchen, living and dining area runs front to back at ground-floor level. Photo: The Modern House