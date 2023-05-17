Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this contemporary home with a giant roped net - located in the city centre

This spectacular three bedroom home in Leeds city centre is on the market for £570,000.

Abi Whistance
By Abi Whistance
Published 17th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Completed in 2020 and with eco-credentials and sustainability at its heart, the house faces the River Aire and has a private seating area, shared riverfront gardens and a garage. Located in the Secret Garden, part of the Climate Innovation District, it is a five-minute walk to Leeds Dock and approximately 15 minutes to the Corn Exchange.

Take a tour of the home below or find out more on Zoopla.

1. Located in the Secret Garden

The volume of the house has been maximised to create a dynamic series of levels and spaces, and the light-filled rooms have far-reaching views of the river.

2. Dynamic series of levels and space

Flanked by a wide glazed screen that opens to a patio, the dining area flows seamlessly into a centrally positioned kitchen with sleek bespoke cabinetry and a generous breakfast bar.

3. Sleek bespoke cabinetry

The large and bright open-plan kitchen, living and dining area runs front to back at ground-floor level.

4. Large and bright open-plan kitchen

