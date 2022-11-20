A two bedroom Victorian family home is for sale in Otley.

This two bedroom Victorian mid-terraced home in Otley is on the market for £240,000.

Arranged over four floors, the house is conveniently located within easy walking distance of Otley town centre near to shops, supermarkets, traditional pubs and well regarded schools for all ages, including Prince Henrys Grammar School.

On the ground floor is a well proportioned living room, complete with a cast iron gas stove, and a practically laid out kitchen.

Upstairs, there is a double bedroom, a spacious and light landing and smart bathroom. On the second floor is another double bedroom.

The lower ground floor boasts a fantastic cellar space that provides excellent storage, and outside there is a fully enclosed courtyard garden.

For more information go to Hunters.

