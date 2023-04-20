This beautiful Victorian home in Leeds has hit the market.
The three-bedroom, detached house in Wetherby has off street parking and a well-presented garden, and is perfect for a small family. The house retains much of its original character including high ceilings with deep cornicing.
The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for an asking price of £550,000. Take a look inside...
1. Front garden
This three-bedroom Victorian home is on the market with Manning Stainton for an asking price of £550,000. This ideal family home, in Prospect Villas, Wetherby, retains much of its original character including high ceilings with deep cornicing. Photo: Manning Stainton
2. Front door
To the front of the property is a wonderful lawned garden, with flower beds, patio area and splendid views over Wetherby an ideal spot for the afternoon sun. Photo: Manning Stainton
3. Entrance hall
Upon entering the property, you are greeted by an impressive reception hall with spindle staircase leading to the first-floor accommodation and access to all the main principal rooms of the house. Photo: Manning Stainton
4. Living room
The spacious living room has a large walk-in bay window to front elevation with double glazed sash windows. Photo: Manning Stainton