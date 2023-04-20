News you can trust since 1890
Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this beautiful Victorian family home in Wetherby with period features

This beautiful Victorian home in Leeds has hit the market.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 20th Apr 2023, 16:35 BST

The three-bedroom, detached house in Wetherby has off street parking and a well-presented garden, and is perfect for a small family. The house retains much of its original character including high ceilings with deep cornicing.

The property is on the market with Manning Stainton for an asking price of £550,000. Take a look inside...

1. Front garden

To the front of the property is a wonderful lawned garden, with flower beds, patio area and splendid views over Wetherby an ideal spot for the afternoon sun.

2. Front door

Upon entering the property, you are greeted by an impressive reception hall with spindle staircase leading to the first-floor accommodation and access to all the main principal rooms of the house.

3. Entrance hall

The spacious living room has a large walk-in bay window to front elevation with double glazed sash windows.

4. Living room

