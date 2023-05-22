Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Popular EastEnders character to return 25 years after death
Niall Horan announced new tour - how to get tickets and dates
Major Madeleine McCann update: police gather at remote reservoir
Supermarket recalls popular snack as it could contain deadly pesticide
Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby replaced on This Morning
UK temperatures set to spike this week - Met Office

Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this beautiful £1.3m family home in Shadwell with five en-suite bedrooms

This beautifully-presented family home is newly on the market in Leeds.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 22nd May 2023, 16:29 BST

The detached house in Gateland Drive, Shadwell, boasts five en-suite bedrooms, a large family kitchen with dining and living areas, two additional reception rooms and underfloor heating. Described by agents as a “show stopper” of a home, it has a south-facing garden with a Yorkshire stone terrace, lawns and mature shrubbery.

The property is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents, listed on Zoopla, for offers over £1,325,000. Take a look inside...

This beautiful family home in Gateland Drive, Shadwell, is newly on the market with Monroe Estate Agents

1. Offers over £1,325,000

This beautiful family home in Gateland Drive, Shadwell, is newly on the market with Monroe Estate Agents Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
This striking and generous home has been both updated and well-maintained by it's current owners, extended to provide more than 3,200 square foot of space with a stunning south-facing garden

2. Exterior

This striking and generous home has been both updated and well-maintained by it's current owners, extended to provide more than 3,200 square foot of space with a stunning south-facing garden Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The ground floor of the property is spacious and bright. The large entrance hallway leads to a downstairs WC and the large kitchen/diner.

3. Entrance hall

The ground floor of the property is spacious and bright. The large entrance hallway leads to a downstairs WC and the large kitchen/diner. Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
The open plan kitchen/living/diner is the show-stopper of the home and benefits from underfloor heating beneath the tiled floor in the kitchen

4. Dining area

The open plan kitchen/living/diner is the show-stopper of the home and benefits from underfloor heating beneath the tiled floor in the kitchen Photo: Zoopla

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:LeedsZooplaYorkshire