Leeds houses for sale: Look inside this beautiful £1.3m family home in Shadwell with five en-suite bedrooms
This beautifully-presented family home is newly on the market in Leeds.
The detached house in Gateland Drive, Shadwell, boasts five en-suite bedrooms, a large family kitchen with dining and living areas, two additional reception rooms and underfloor heating. Described by agents as a “show stopper” of a home, it has a south-facing garden with a Yorkshire stone terrace, lawns and mature shrubbery.
The property is on the market with Monroe Estate Agents, listed on Zoopla, for offers over £1,325,000. Take a look inside...
