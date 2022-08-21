This beautiful six bedroom family home near to Leeds is on the market for £1,500,000.

The inspiring design is focused on the elements of light and space to create a bright living space all year round.

Upon entry, the striking kitchen, complete with a large island and breakfast bar, blend functionality, practicality and decor to create a seamless transition to the living room.

Sitting central to the property, the sitting room acts as a real social hub to create the perfect space for multiple occasions, whether this is entertaining visitors or to relax in front of the fireplace.

There is also a ground floor bedroom that benefits from its own en-suite.

To the first floor are four other generously proportioned bedrooms each with the added benefit of built-in storage solutions.

Bedroom two, the larger of the four bedrooms has the luxury of additional storage, alongside an en suite shower room.

The first floor accommodation is finished by a large, luxury family bathroom complete with free standing bath tub and shower facilities.

The second floor houses the principal bedroom, complete with dressing area with a large row of built-in wardrobes with plenty of additional storage behind, leading to the en-suite facilities, complete with walk-in shower room.

The thoughtfully designed garden sits to the rear and side of this corner property, beautifully created to offer several sections of living space to suit the mood or occasion.

The house is situated in Dringhouses in York, with fantastic connections to Leeds city centre via York Train Station and the A64.

