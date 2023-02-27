Barwick in Elmet is a gorgeous village located just a few miles east of Leeds city centre.
Known for its fantastic local cricket club and idyllic parks and a woodlands, the West Yorkshire village is popular amongst families looking to settle down away from the buzz of city life. Take a look at two properties currently on the market in Barwick in Elmet, or find out more about The Boyle and this contemporary five bed home.
1. The Boyle is on the market for £450,000
The Boyle demonstrates the perfect blend between character and modern, offering contemporary, high-specification finishes combined with restoration and maintenance of its beloved period features.
Photo: Mark Fox Photography
2. Contemporary open-plan, kitchen-diner
As you enter the main home, you are immediately greeted by the contemporary open-plan, kitchen-diner which has been thoughtfully extended and tastefully designed by the current owner.
Photo: Mark Fox Photography
3. Three bedrooms
The main home also accommodates a stylish living room with log-burner and original coving, a downstairs W.C, a generous primary bedroom with fitted wardrobes, a second bedroom which also benefit form ample storage, and a house bathroom with a large walk-in shower.
Photo: Monroe
4. Annexe accommodation to the rear
In addition to the main dwelling, the property also offers superb annexe accommodation to the rear which accommodates a spacious bedroom/reception room, additional shower room and fully fitted kitchenette, and both an internal and external store.
Photo: Mark Fox Photography