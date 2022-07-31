Leeds houses for sale: Look at this three bed house in Scholes with a beautiful glass conservatory

A beautifully finished three bed home is for sale. Features include a glass conservatory and a summer house.

By Abi Whistance
Sunday, 31st July 2022, 4:45 am

This lovely three bed family home in Scholes is now on the market for £400,000.

The property has been extended recently, making room for a fitted modern shower room upstairs and an extended dining area and conservatory downstairs.

The ground floor includes a bright and airy dining room, a family lounge with a log burner, a lovely conservatory and a downstairs toilet.

The kitchen has a range of matching wall and base units with a gas hob, electric integrated oven, integrated dishwasher and plumbing for washing machine.

Upstairs are the three double bedrooms, as well as a stylish shower room with underfloor heating.

To the front of the property is a spacious driveway with a garage.

A beautiful enclosed garden can be found to the rear of the house with mature shrubs, a lawned area, a patio and a summer house included.

The house is in excellent proximity to shopping facilities at Crossgates and the Springs at Thorpe Park, with good transport links to Leeds City Centre available nearby.

For more information please head to www.purplebricks.co.uk/.

1. On the market for £400,000

This lovely three bed family home in Scholes is now on the market for £400,000.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

2. Recently extended

The property has been extended recently, making room for a fitted modern shower room upstairs and an extended dining area and conservatory downstairs.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

3. Cosy living room with log burner

The ground floor includes a bright and airy dining room, a family lounge with a log burner, a lovely conservatory and a downstairs toilet.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales

4. Fully fitted kitchen

The kitchen has a range of matching wall and base units with a gas hob, electric integrated oven, integrated dishwasher and plumbing for washing machine.

Photo: Purplebricks

Photo Sales
ScholesLeedsSprings
Next Page
Page 1 of 2