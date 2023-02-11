Here are some of the most luxurious houses for sale in the north-east Leeds suburb of Roundhay.
From gorgeous seven bedroom detached houses to beautiful villas built in the early 1900s, there are plenty of homes for sale in Roundhay. The north-east suburb of Leeds is known for its luxury accommodation and desirable amenities – here are seven of the best homes for sale in the area this week.
1. £1,600,000
Set on an enviable corner plot is this family home offering generous accommodation arranged over four floors. This substantial seven bedroom home has been well cared for by the present owners and offers an outstanding opportunity to acquire a Victorian stone detached property with stunning period features throughout.
Photo: Rightmove
2. £1,350,000
This much-loved six bedroom home has been fully modernised, whilst mindfully retaining many period features throughout. The Victorian stone property sits in an A1 Roundhay location and offers open-plan living with traditional period features such as high ceilings throughout.
Photo: Rightmove
3. £975,000
This semi-detached Victorian-era property has distinctive black and white gable and red brick architecture, indicative of the period. Natural light floods through the original windows above the entrance of the four bedroom home, showcasing those gorgeous high ceilings and the overall spaciousness of the property.
Photo: Rightmove
4. £950,000
This spacious six bedroom semi-detached home has been stylishly yet sympathetically refurbished to offer practical and well-laid-out family living space, with modern comforts married perfectly with period features. The centrally heated accommodation has extensive PVCu double glazing, beautifully proportioned rooms, many of which have particularly high ceilings with cornicing and other features including original stripped panelled internal doors and decorative fireplaces.
Photo: Rightmove